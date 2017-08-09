Radio Cascadia Ep. 120 – Cool Cats

Another unbeaten weekend in Cascadia leaves two of our clubs firmly in playoff positions and the third just on the edge looking in. Prost Portland editor Matt Hoffman discusses the reasons why Timbers aren’t getting the national respect they deserve yet. That’s followed by a preview of their match in Toronto, where a result would certainly send a message to anyone sleeping on Portland.

It’s tough to tell whether it’s two point dropped or a point gained as Carl Robinson continues to tinker with his ideal front four. Michael McColl of AFTN joins and give his takes on current playoff hopes, consistency, and the coming road match against New England. Who’ll make the starting lineup for the Whitecaps, and will they do enough to keep pace with the Earthquakes for the last playoff spot in the West?

The group closes out Ep. 120 by analyzing Sounders’ 7-match unbeaten run. Were they firing on all cylinders in Minnesota? Derlis Gonzalez isn’t coming to Seattle, but that doesn’t mean we don’t have interesting questions to ponder as the transfer window closes. Where does Victor Rodriguez fit into this team, given Will Bruin’s form? How about Lamar Neagle, for that matter?

It’s another packed episode of Radio Cascadia — tune in to hear takes on the biggest stories in the region from the likes of Michael McColl, Matt Hoffman, Ari Liljenwall, and Andrew Harvey.

Speaking of Ari and Andrew, they joined Steven Agen in writing Resurgence: How Sounders FC Roared Back to Win MLS Cup, presale available now here. Former Seattle mayor Greg Nickels, ESPNFC.com & Prost Amerika writer Matt Pentz and Seattle sports journalism legend Art Thiel all feature as well in Prost Publishing’s effort to commemorate Sounders’ 2016 title-winning season.

PLAYLIST:

00:00 – Cascadia goal/player of the week, MLS team of the week

07:10 – Timbers triumph over LA, VAR debut, and TFC away ft. Matt Hoffman

31:10 – Points dropped or gained? + Playoff hopes and a trip back east ft. Michael McColl

48:40 – Sounders hunt down Loons, unbeaten in 7 + Neagle/Rodriguez discussion