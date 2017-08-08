Revolution have access to new Patriots planes for charter travel

Revolution will have access to Patriots jets

The New England Patriots may have just purchased a pair of retrofitted Boeing 767 aircrafts, but they won’t be the only team to make use of the freshly acquired jets.

The New England Revolution will have access to the newly-unveiled aircrafts in the future, per a club spokesperson.

In addition, the spokesperson stated the Revolution have used planes owned by the Kraft Sports Group in the past.

Clubs may charter four legs of air travel each season Based on the current Collective Bargaining Agreement forged between Major League Soccer and the MLS Players Union in 2015.

Additionally, the current CBA states the league is free to allow teams to permit additional charter flights. It is unknown how many charter flights the Revolution have chartered this season.

Under the current CBA, the league must also allow clubs to fly charter or pay for business class on a commercial flightfor air travel that is seven hours or more to a venue hosting a Tier 1 exhibition match. A Tier 1 exhibition match simply means a game played against a Champions League or Europa League team or a team in the English, French, German, Italian, or Spanish top flight.

Tier 1 opponents also automatically include AC Milan, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Chivas Guadelajara, Club America, FC Barcelona, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Real Madrid.

The CBA expires on January 31, 2020. Switching to charter travel is expected to be one the issues discussed during the next round of collective bargaining.

