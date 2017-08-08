Neagle returns home to Seattle in trade with D.C.

Apparently you can come home again. On Monday the Seattle Sounders and D.C. United announced that they had greed upon a trade which would see Midfielder Lamar Neagle return to the Northwest in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft.

Neagle,30, made 22 appearances with United this season scoring just once. He fared much better with D.C. in 2016, having scored nine goals in 31 appearances. This would be his fourth stint with Seattle having previously played for the club in 2009, 2011, and 2013-2015. In his career Neagle scored 38 goals in 192 appearances in Major League Soccer. According to Black and Red United’s Steven Streff D.C. will pay a portion of Neagle’s salary for the remainder of the 2017 season.

The Neagle move is just one of many that United have made over the course of the transfer window. The club has already declined the remainder of the loan option for Jose Guillermo Ortiz and last week signed Bolivian international Bruno Miranda on an 18 month loan. They are also reportedly close to signing Hungarian international Zoltan Steiber and according to the Washington Post’s Steven Goff set to trade center-back Bobby Boswell to Atlanta United FC. Despite having pulled off a draw against Toronto FC on Saturday D.C. currently sits in last place (5-14-4, 19 points) in the Eastern Conference standings.

In a statement released to the press Sounders General Manager Garth Lagerwey said, “We are very pleased to welcome Lamar back to Seattle as we hit the home-stretch of the 2017 season. He’s a good, veteran player with an extensive history with our club, and he gives us another solid option in the attack going forward.”

Although a return to his 2014 form where he scored nine goals seems unlikely it is important to note that United’s attack has been in shambles all season due to injuries and inconsistent form. With Seattle Neagle will likely slot in as a substitute for the 25-30 minutes with the occasional spot start. It is a role that he thrived in with D.C. last season, providing a spark late and the occasional to boot. Neagle seems to be at his best when his role is very clearly defined which has not been the case with United in 2017.

The Sounders with Neagle will host Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at 1PM PT. The new-look D.C. United meanwhile will host Real Salt Lake on Saturday at 7pm ET.