White Tallies Twice, Breakers Concede Late

Rosie White scored twice within a three-minute span, but the Breakers were unable to protect the lead late in Friday’s 2-2 draw to FC Kansas City at Jordan Field in Cambridge, Mass.

After Maegan Kelly put the guests on the board in the 21st minute, White responded in rapid-fire fashion by netting the equalizer in the 27th minute and the go-ahead in the 30th minute. But Erika Tymrak’s 81st minute goal spoiled it for the hosts, who were forced to settle for a single point.

“It’s a little bit frustrating with the second half, the way that it went,” Breakers head coach Matt Beard told the media after the match. “We started to drop too deep and allow gaps in between the units and unfortunately when you do that … it ends up in the back of the net, so it’s frustrating.”

With the draw, the Breakers went to 3-7-6 (15 points). The road draw allowed Kansas City to get to 3-7-5 (14 points).

Despite falling short of three points for the fourth straight match, Beard said he saw some promise early.

“After the first 10-15 minutes, I thought we settled into the game really well,” Beard said. “Rosie’s first (goal) was a great strike and it lifted everyone to finish the half off strongly.”

Friday’s match also carried some history as Breakers defender and captain Julie King made her 103rd appearance, passing Kristine Lilly for most all time in the club record book.

he Breakers will look to get back in the win column on Saturday, Aug. 12 against the Washington Spirit at the Maryland SoccerPlex. Kickoff is 3:30pm.