Vancouver Whitecaps’ road trip rolled into Colorado this weekend, fighting to a 2-2 draw with the Rapids. A tad disappointing or a hard point well earned? We look at that, the highs and lows of the match, and which players stood out for all the right and the wrong reasons. With New England next up, we also look ahead at what might be in store for the ‘Caps against the Revolution.

With the transfer window set to close in a few days we chat to a player who could be joining the Whitecaps, Canadian international Adam Straith. The Residency alumni is here training with the ‘Caps as a free agent, and we also chat with another former Residency player who was back in Vancouver this past week, current Rio Grande Toros keeper Marco Carducci.

All this and a World Cup anthem that wasn’t to be in this week’s Wavelength section, plus Stewart Kerr talks fish and chips, and does Jordan Harvey fancy a chocolate digestive?

Here’s the full episode rundown:

01.44: Vancouver’s draw in Colorado – chat and analysis

22.19: The first week of VAR

26.16: The state of the wild, wild West

29.47: Colorado preview

40.51: Adam Straith interview and chat

56.27: Anyone fancy a chocolate digestive with Jordan Harvey

58.04: WFC2 and USL present and future

62.13: Marco Carducci interview and chat

69.44: Flash Five – U23 Canadian goalkeepers

75.07: Stewart Kerr talks fish and chips

77:58: BC Soccerweb headlines

91.11: Wavelength – James

Have a listen!

You can download and/or listen to this, and all previous, episodes of the podcast on the following services:

Download this episode (right click and save)

iTunes.

iPhone App

Google Play

Podbean.

Stitcher Radio Network.