Gallery: Tampa Bay Rowdies 3- Harrisburg City Islanders 0

Fear the beard and fear the Tampa Bay Rowdies. That seems to be the theme for goalkeeper Matt Pickens and the gentlemen clad in green and gold from Tampa. For their fourth game in five matches the Rowdies and Pickens came out on top, this time downing the Harrisburg City Islanders 3-0 at Al Lang Stadium on Saturday night.

The Rowdies received goals from Neill Collins (15′), Martin Paterson (73′), and Walter Restrepo (90′). The win also pulls Tampa (10-5-7, 37 points) level on points with second-place Charleston Battery (10-5-7, 37 points) in the Eastern Conference Standings. Trailing Charleston by just a goal in goal differential (+14 to +13) they will hope to continue their winning ways on Sunday when they travel to Missouri to take on Saint Louis FC (8:30PM est).

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer Nelson Lucindo. You can check out some of his photos from the match below and his full Tampa Bay Rowdies gallery on SmugMug.