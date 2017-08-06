Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 2- Columbus Crew SC 1

San Jose, CA- After all of these years it finally appears that the San Jose Earthquakes have a reliable attack partner for Chris Wondolowski. As it turns out, its Marco Urena and Tommy Thompson. The Costa Rican international proved his value to the Quakes on Saturday at Avaya Stadium, scoring in the 42nd minute to give San Jose the advantage over Columbus Crew SC. Thompson would chip in as well in the second half setting up Wondolowski in the 56th minute for his ninth goal of the season. Columbus would get one back late thanks to a shot from Earthquake and Wonodolowski protege Adam Jahn in the 76th minute. But it wasn’t enough as the Quakes would secure the 2-1 victory and their ninth win on the season.

