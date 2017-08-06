Gallery: Colorado Rapids 2-Vancouver Whitecaps 2

Commerce City, CO- No matter the result one thing is always certain about the 2017 Vancouver Whitecaps: their matches are far from boring. Take Saturday’s night game against the Colorado Rapids. After going ahead early thanks to a Tony Tchani (5′) strike the Whitecaps would surrender two goals to Axel Sjoberg (15′) and Kevin Doyle (54′). Now for most clubs on the road that might be a sign to pack things for the evening. But the Whitecaps love some drama so it only seems fitting that after missing a golden opportunity that Freddy Montero would equalize and give Vancouver an improbable point. That collective gasp from the 15,625 at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park was likely not due to the mountain air but because they had witnessed one of the most topsy-turvy matches of the 2017 MLS season.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer Corbin Elliott. You can check out some of his shots from the match below and his full gallery from the Rapids season on SmugMug.