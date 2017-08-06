Gallery: Chicago Fire 4- New England Revolution 1

Fun fact: there is no term to give to a player who tallies three assists in a match. Perhaps when it is all said and done the soccer gods will name it after Patrick Doody (Let’s hope they use his first name). On Saturday night Doody tallied three assists for the Chicago Fire in their 4-1 win over the New England Revolution. Chicago received goals from Matt Polster (8′), Juninho (39′), Michael de Leeuw (49′), and Luis Solignac (90’+2′). New England’s lone goal came from Kei Kamara in the 24th minute.

Please enjoy some of our photos from the match courtesy of Don MacGregor of Windy City Soccer. (Note: you can also check out our full 2017 Chicago Fire gallery on SmugMug).