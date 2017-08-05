Union home streak continues against Dallas

The Philadelphia Union emerged 3-1 victors over Western Conference leaders FC Dallas on Saturday night. Both teams came out firing in the first half but it was Philadelphia who notched two great goals to take a 2-0 first half lead. The Union found a 3rd in the second half and were benefactors of the first ever overturned decision from VAR. A Dallas goal was overturned after head referee Ricardo Salazar determined that John McCarthy was fouled in the build-up. Dallas went on to get a consolation in stoppage time of the second half.

Though conceding late will anger the Union, the massive victory gives hope for the 8th place team. If the Union continue to play like Saturday, the playoffs might still remain in reach. The goals for the Union were among the best all year. Some fantastic combination play led to the first and a big boost for the Union, while the second was just a show of technique from Ilsinho, smashing a shot first-time from a half-volley. The team played like it had nothing to lose, and the result paid off.

Dallas, on the other hand, is sitting pretty in the playoff race, and might have underestimated the Union’s strength at home. There were chances early for Dallas, but after the Union got a second goal it looked to deflate Dallas. The Texas side made two changes at half, as head coach Oscar Pareja must have had qualms with how his team reacted.

Here is how the game broke down.

The first chance of the game went to Ilsinho, whose header from long range came close to finding the top corner. A poorly cleared ball looped in the Dallas box and Ilsinho rose the highest, but his header was just wide left in the 7th minute.

The Union opened the scoring with an absolutely beautiful goal in the 17th minute. The play started with some terrific solo play from Ilsinho to carry the ball into the attacking third. He beat four men on the dribble before slotting to CJ Sapong. After a series of passes around the box, Haris Medunjanin played a lovely 1-2 pass with Ilsinho, whose neat, back-heel flick sent the Bosnian behind the defense. Medunjanin unselfishly rolled the ball across the net for Sapong who had an easy tap-in to take the lead.

Dallas nearly equalized just seconds later. A ball played across the box by Roland Lamah came to Maximiliano Urruti whose lunging effort effort was slightly mistimed, and flew over the net from close range. It could easily have been 1-1 at this point and FC Dallas would have the momentum.

Ilsinho doubled the Union’s lead with a glorious first-timed strike from outside the box in the 20th minute. A long throw-in from Chris Pontius was cleared out by Matt Hedges, but only as far as the edge of the box. Ilsinho smashed it on the half-volley, placing his shot into the lower left corner.

Dallas had a good chance to knick one back in the 32nd minute off of a lay-off from Hernan Grana. The right-back found himself far up-field with space and support. Mauro Diaz tried to slot the ball at the near post but McCarthy, ever growing into the role, came up big with a foot save to keep the score-line at 2-0.

Dallas found chances at the back post often in the first half. Just seconds later it was Barrios at the back post with time after a cross wasn’t properly dealt with at the near post. Unfortunately he was offside, and missed the close range chance to put the cherry on top.

Pontius was denied spectacularly in a 1v1 with Chris Seitz, making his first save of the game in stoppage time of the first half. Medunjanin slotted Pontius perfectly with a well-weighted first-timed pass, splitting the center-backs. Pontius tried to curl one around Seitz but the keeper was quick to read the shot and extended to his left to make the save.

At the half the Union led 2-0. Both teams had flashes of chances off of crosses, but it was a great team play and a solo strike that gave the Union the lead. Dallas was not down for lack of attempts, however. Wingers Barrios and Lamah put some balls in the box that were sure goals. Will the lack of finishes haunt Dallas, or will the hope of more opportunities give Dallas a second wind?

Union began to look dangerous from set pieces in the second half. Oguchi Onyewu and Chris Pontius seem to win every aerial duel, but cant make something happen from it. Seitz came up with a great tip in the 54th minute to poke the ball away from Sapong who looked sure to score after Onyewu won a cross from a set piece.

Dallas looked to break down the stalwart Union bulwark. But the defenders stood strong, keeping defenders in front and supporting with numbers when a teammate was in trouble. Dallas struggled with shots from outside the 18 yard box and hopeful dribbles.

CJ Sapong tallied his second of the night in the 68th minute, his 12th on the year. Some nice interplay between Ilsinho and Sapong saw Sapong play Ilsinho in on goal with a combination pass. Ilsinho’s shot was blocked by Seitz, who couldn’t control the shot, Ilsinho stepped in front of the keeper and touched the ball to his left; yet another tap-in for Sapong who had the eye for goal.

Terrific technique from Maynor Figueroa on a free kick nearly stole one back for Dallas, but a block halted his powerful shot. He lined up another and cracked this one just as sweetly. But from 30 yards out McCarthy had time to see the shot and react, palming away the shot from the lower corner.

Dallas eventually pegged one back in the 79th minute through Maxi Urruti. Cristian Colman broke free on a pass from Barrios, but John McCarthy went down well to stop the attacker and parry the ball. In the process he was stepped on, taking a foot to the gut. He was unable to get up and make the save as Urutti smashed it into the open net. However, thanks to the miracle of VAR, head referee Ricardo Salazar decided that, after review, Colman committed a foul on McCarthy and disallowed the goal, the first ever in MLS history.

McCarthy showed his growth in the keeper position in the second half. He has looked confident, and commanding, claiming crosses and diving amongst the boots to makes saves. He had a tricky save in the 88th minute from a long range, dipping shot from Maxi Urutti. It was more difficult than it looked, as the shot bounced just in front of McCarthy, forcing him to make an awkward parry wide.

Dallas got a consolation in the 92nd minute, though it was too late to get a result. Michael Barrios caught Ray Gaddis sleeping, making a run outside the right-back. He was slotted in, and had time to pick up his head and curl a shot around McCarthy to the far post. Despite his hard work, McCarthy won’t have a shutout to show for his performance, but the fans have taken note of his ability to step in and perform in Blake’s absence.

The game ended 3-1 for the Union, who is 6-0-1 in the last 7 home games. The continued results at home show the Union have potential to be a top 6 team, but with only 1 win on the road the Union have a lot of work to do to finish the season strong. Perhaps this is a chance for a late streak for the boys in blue. Dallas will be disappointed with how the team played. It seemed like Dallas treated the game as a friendly, playing tentatively and not finishing when the chances arose. It was a game like this one that took Dallas down in the MLS cup last season. For this team to truly become a champion, it will have to prevent results like this one.