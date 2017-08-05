Losing streak snapped, but own goal spoils United’s effort against Toronto

Washington, D.C.-For weeks D.C. United supporters were looking for something, anything to build on. With rumors swirling about new additions coming in their current side showed a bit of life on Saturday evening at RFK Stadium. While an own goal cost them two points, a determined effort down a player and a header from Kofi Opare saw their losing streak snapped in a 1-1 draw with Toronto FC.

A sense of urgency seemed to be in the air for D.C. at the start of the match. Using the speed of Luciano Acosta and Loyd Sam United caught the Toronto defense off-guard. Acosta very nearly gave D.C. the early lead when his pass at the top of the box found Deshorn Brown open. Brown’s shot though was slightly off-balance and would go wide of the goal.

Toronto would not be so lucky five minutes later. After a chance created by Taylor Kemp would be cleared away by Drew Moor D.C. would capitalize on the ensuing corner kick. Sam’s cross into the box would find Opare. His header would reach the back of the net to give D.C. the 1-0 advantage. The goal was Opare’s first of the season and his first since 2015.

A bit shell-shocked, Toronto would start to come alive thanks to their work down the left flank from Justin Morrow. Toronto’s left-back would use his speed to lead TFC on several counter-attacking efforts. In the 23rd minute Morrow would break up a run from Sean Franklin and deliver a pinpoint pass into midfielder Michael Bradley. Bradley would then set up Jozy Altidore with a near-perfect chance on goal. But Altidore’s efforts would be thwarted by a diving Bill Hamid.

Morrow would once again give D.C. fits in the 42nd minute with a darting run past Franklin. His cross into the box however would be picked off by United center-back Steve Birnbaum ending Toronto’s attacking chance.

But D.C.’s luck would change just before the end of the first half a tackle by Sam on Chris Mavinga would see him sent off. While Video Assistant Referee was available to dispute the call it would not be used.

The second half would bring more misfortune for D.C. In the 53rd minute Altidore would hit a chip into the box that would catch the United defense off-guard. An errant clear by Jared Jeffrey would deflect off of Birnbaum and past Hamid to put the game level.

With new life Toronto would press the United defense late. Head coach Greg Vanney used two of his substitutes in the second half of Tossaint Ricketts and Raheem Edwards, giving the side a surplus of side on both wings. But United’s defense held giving the side their first point in

Match Summary

D.C. United (5-14-4, 19 Points)- Bill Hamid, Sean Franklin, Steve Birnbaum, Kofi Opare, Taylor Kemp, Lloyd Sam, Marcelo Sarvas, Luciano Acosta (Chris Odoi-Atsem 76′), Jared Jeffrey, Nick De Leon, and Deshorn Brown (Lamar Neagle 55′)

Goals-Opare (7′) and Birnbaum (o.g. 54′)

Yellow Card-Franklin (38′)

Red Card-Sam (44′)

Toronto FC (12-3-8, 44 points)-Alex Bono, Eriq Zavaleta (Raheem Edwards 71′), Drew Moor, Chris Mavinga, Nicolas Hasler (Jonathan Osorio 81′), Marky Delgado (Tossaint Ricketts 67′), Michael Bradley, Justin Morrow, Jozy Altidore, Victor Vazquez, and Sebastian Giovinco

Yellow Cards-Delgado (19′) and Bradley (35′)

Shots: D.C. 4-Toronto 14

Shots on Target: D.C. 1-Toronto 2

Offsides: D.C. 2-Toronto 2

Corner Kicks: D.C. 4- Toronto 9

Saves: D.C. 2- Toronto 0

Possession: D.C. 31%-Toronto 69%

ATTENDANCE: 16, 444

Referee: Allen Chapman

Referee’s Assistant: Kyle Atkins and Eduardo Mariscal

Weather: Partly Cloudy, 80 degrees

The Golden Raccoon (Award given to the top player of the match:) To be determined!

Song of the Match: The Flaming Lips, “Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots”