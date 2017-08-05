David against Goliath! DCU face TFC

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photo by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

The Canadian team is on Capital Hill to face DC United tonight at RFK Stadium.

This is a very important encounter for DC United, they are looking for points, with just 18 goals and 18 points in this 2017 season.

They have lost the last 6 matches. The black and reds know very well, they have the compromise to win at home for their fans.

On the other side, the leader of MLS looks more solid now with the return of their players that were playing out.

An interesting fact for this encounter, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be live and available.

