Chicago undress lapse-prone Revolution

And just like that, a promising run has concluded.

The New England Revolution reverted back to making lapses in play and committing errors on defense as they fell 4-1 to the Chicago Fire in Illinois on Saturday night, ending their two-game winning streak.

Chicago have now won all three of their regular season meetings against the Revolution this season and have cemented themselves as one of the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.

In truth, the Fire play like a playoff team and even look like a contender for the MLS Cup. On the other hand, the Revolution look like they’re right where they deserve to be in the standings: looking up at the Fire and chasing a post-season pipe dream.

Kei Kamara scored his eighth goal of the season with a header off a freekick by Lee Nguyen in the 24th minute on Saturday to equalize the game after Matt Polster opened the scoring inside the first eight minutes.

But the Revolution, who actually had spurts of promising play together in both halves, floundered after clawing their way back.

Juninho was given time and space to roll a 25-yard shot into the back of the net to restore Chicago’s lead in the 39th minute, and then Michael de Leeuw emerged in between Andrew Farrell and Antonio Delamea to head in the dagger off a Patrick Doody cross in the just the third minute of the second half.

Luis Solignac, a late substitute for Chicago, gave the hosts a flourish by finishing at the far post after beating Delamea in stoppage time.

With this result, the Fire also remain unbeaten at home while the Revolution are still winless on the road.