Radio Cascadia Ep. 119

Four points from two matches in Texas leaves us with plenty to celebrate as we speak with Michael McColl of AFTN and Prost Portland editor Matt Hoffman about their clubs’ successes down south. A point in LA never hurts, either!

Whitecaps’ 4-0 result in Frisco draws considerable attention and we rate it among their most memorable matches in MLS so far. Our preview of their match in Colorado focuses on the question of consistency, as another performance like the one against Dallas will surely earn points against the struggling Rapids.

2-2 was nothing to scoff at for Portland, but between an odd offside decision and a questionable call on a free kick leading to Houston’s equalizer it’s no wonder fans were left feeling it was two points dropped. Hoffman deliberates on all of the contentious moments before we move on and discuss Timbers’ home match with LA this weekend. Also included: what’s behind Sebastian Blanco’s new-found production and blistering form?

Sounders had their own match against LA a weekend ago, and we elaborate on why it was a match no one could afford to lose. Attention then shifts to an inaugural meeting with Minnesota United, a tie near and dear to Andrew’s heart.

Undefeated weeks are happy weeks on Radio Cascadia, enjoy this one with us!

Andrew, Ari and Steven all featured in Prost Publishing’s latest book, Resurgence: How Sounders FC Roared Back to Win MLS Cup. The book chronicles Seattle’s title-winning season, and also includes contributions from former Seattle mayor Greg Nickels, Rapids play by play commentator and BBC veteran Richard Fleming, ESPNFC.com and Prost Amerika writer Matt Pentz, legendary Seattle journalist Art Thiel, and a foreword written by Mr. Sounder himself, Zach Scott. Special pre-sale price available through August 25th here.

PLAYLIST:

00:00 – Cascadia Goal of the Week discussion

08:10 – Vancouver Whitecaps: Historic 4-0 result in Dallas + Colorado away preview ft. Michael McColl of AFTN

32:48 – Portland Timbers: Accepting 2-2 in Houston + prepping for Sigi Schmid and LA ft. Prost Portland editor Matt Hoffman

58:35 – Seattle Sounders: No blood at StubHub + Andrew’s trip back home