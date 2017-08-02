Homegrowns Score First and Last in Draw with Chivas U20s

MLS Homegrown Players 2-2 Chivas de Guadalajara Under-20s

BRIDGEVIEW, IL—For the first time in this series, the MLS Homegrown Players did not lose either in 90 minutes or on penalties. Goals in the first and final minutes of the match gave the Homegrowns a 2-2 draw against Chivas de Guadalajara Under-20 squad at Toyota Park.



Chicago Fire homegrown and captain on Tuesday night, Djordje Mihailovic got the goal in the very first minute in front of family and friends to give the Homegrowns the lead after collecting a pass from New York Red Bulls’ Tyler Adams and then beating two defenders.

“Tyler played me a brilliant ball,” said the Lemont native. “I was in a great position. I knew where the defenders were. I tried to put myself in a position where I can make the biggest impact in that situation. I took a touch right behind their defender and cut back and put it near post. It was a great team goal.

“Every kid’s dream to score in front of the home crowd. To play in an All-Star Game representing the home club and the home city and to score is another thing to add to that. It was definitely the greatest things for me.”

Mihailovic nearly had a second goal a couple of times only to be denied by keeper Antonio Torres in the 4th minute and then a goal line clearance by Ramirez in the 31st minute.

Meanwhile, Chivas U20s equalized in the 27th minute after Jesus Godinez scored from close range after receiving a cross from Jose Andres Ramirez.

Just before halftime, the VAR was used for the first time to determine if a collision between Homegrown keeper Jesse Gonzalez of FC Dallas and Chivas’ Jose Godinez was worthy of a red card offense (and penalty since it was in the box). After review, referee Alan Kelly stuck with his original call of no foul and play restarting with a drop ball while Godinez would leave of the 40th minute and Gonzalez at halftime.

Chivas took the lead in the 68th minute on a wonder strike from 22 yards out by Ruben Dominguez that was beyond the reach of the Red Bulls’ Evan Louro who made four saves on the night.

That appeared to be the winner until the last header of the match when Colorado Rapids’ Kortne Ford beat substitute keeper Juan Orozco with a looping header with the latter off his line.

“I thought it was a tale of two different halves,” said Homegrown coach Brian McBride. “The first half, we were way more dangerous. We had the better opportunities and could have score a few more goals. In the second half, they had a lot of opportunities. The amount of work our players did took a lot of energy and we fatigued a little bit. We had to change our shape just as it was impossible to keep track of players in the back. So if you look back at it, [the result]is probably fair based on the tale of two halves.”

On Wednesday, the main All-Star Game takes place at Soldier Field with the MLS All-Stars taking on Real Madrid. Kickoff is at 8pm on FS1. There will be various festivities at Soldier Field between 3pm and 7pm as well.



SCORING SUMMARY:



MLS-Djordje Mihailovic (Adams) 1

CHV-Jesus Godinez (Ramirez) 27

CHV-Ruben Dominguez (unassisted) 68

MLS-Kortne Ford (Goslin) 90+3

BOOKING SUMMARY:



CHV-Andres Ramirez (caution, reckless tackle) 43

MLS-Justen Glad (caution, reckless foul) 45

CHV-Ruben Dominguez (caution, tactical foul) 52

MLS-Derrick Jones (caution, persistent infringement) 67



MLS HOMEGROWN PLAYERS (3-4-3): #1-Jesse Gonzalez (#24-Evan Louro 46); #15-Justen Glad (#2-Erik Palmer-Brown 46), #20-Kortne Ford, #26-Auston Trusty; #27-Brooks Lennon (#8-Chris Goslin 60), #4-Tyler Adams (#29-Jose Hernandez 35), #21-Derrick Jones, #30-Andrew Carleton (#19-Paxton Pomykal 60); #7-Derrick Etienne Jr. (#10-Jesus Ferreira 60), #14-Djordje Mihailovic, #22-Jordan Hamilton

Subs not used: #38-Bradford Jamieson IV

CHIVAS U-20 (4-4-2): #35-Antonio Torres (#81-Juan Orozco 76); #85-Cesar Ulises Hernandez, #84-Jose Andres Ramirez (#95-Juan Aguayo 69), #87-Carlos Zamora, #282-Eduardo Cedillo (#97-Hector Reynoso 57); #90-Ruben Dominguez; #287-Oscar Macias (#100-Renato Mendoza 69), #302-Edson Torres (#86-Erich Hernandez 69); #94-Ivan Gutierrez (#93-Jose Peralta 57); #99-Kevin Magaña, #89-Jose de Jesus Godinez (#103-Jose Salas 40)

TOTAL SHOTS: MLS 14-14 CHV



SHOTS ON GOAL: MLS 9-8 CHV



FOULS: MLS 21-14 CHV

OFFSIDES: MLS 2-1 CHV

CORNER KICKS: MLS 5-8 CHV



SAVES: MLS 6-6 CHV



Referee: Alan Kelly

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Kieso, Art Arustamyan



Fourth Official: Greg Dopka



Video Assistant Referee: Alejandro Mariscal

Weather: Partly Cloudy and 82º

Man of the Match: Kortne Ford (MLS)