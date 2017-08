On Monday the Major League Soccer All-Stars and Real Madrid went through some drills and a little bit of practice ahead of their tussle tonight at Soldier Field in Chicago. Also on hand to cover the event was Prost Amerika/Windy City Soccer photographer Don MacGregor. Please check out some of his photos below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

