Gallery: Toronto FC 4- NYCFC 0

The MLS Sebastian Giovinco Goal of the Week certainly has a nice ring to it. On Sunday at home against NYCFC Giovinco once again delivered two incredible goals for The Reds lifting supporters to their feet and giving the side the 4-0 win.

Giovinco’s goals came in the 32nd and 67th minutes respectively. He was joined on the scoreboard by Jozy Altidore in the 75th minute and Raheem Edwards, who earned his first-ever MLS goal in the 82nd minute. The win also put TFC (12-3-7, 43 points) five points up on the Chicago Fire (11-5-5, 38 points) for first place in the Eastern Conference and the MLS Supporters Shield standings. With the loss, NYCFC (11-7-4, 37 points) stays in third place but drops six behind Toronto.

You can check out Luis Martinez’s recap of the match here. In the meantime please check out our photos from the match courtesy of Prost Amerika photographer David Chant’s (You can give him your thoughts on Instagram). Also feel free to check out all of our TFC photos from 2017 on SmugMug.