It was a historic first away win for Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night. Their first in Dallas and their biggest so far in the MLS era. We look back at the 4-0 win over FC Dallas, the shining individual performances, and what it means heading into Colorado this weekend. We also hear from both head coaches, Vancouver’s Carl Robinson and Dallas’ Oscar Pareja.

We also chat with the ‘Caps new Kiwi goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic and Whitecaps goalkeeper coach Stewart Kerr. Jordan Harvey talks fish and chips, and we catch up with one of the stars from CBC’s new footballing drama 21 Thunder, Scottish footballer turned actor, Ryan Pierce.

All this and a psychedelic trip to the 60’s in this week’s Wavelength section, plus we open possibly the worst set of stickers in the history of football stickers, with a meltdown along the way. Radio gold!

Here’s the full episode rundown:

02.04: Vancouver Whitecaps sticker shock

05.07: Vancouver’s win in Dallas – chat and analysis

19.09: Carl Robinson and Oscar Pareja postgame audio

24.52: More Vancouver v Dallas chat and player’s performances

34.00: Colorado preview

42.32: Jordan Harvey talks fish and chips

48.06: Stefan Marinovic interview and chat

61.12: Stewart Kerr interview and goalkeeping chat

70.39: Anyone fancy a chocolate digestive with Stewart Kerr

72.07: Ryan Pierce from 21 Thunder interview and show review

97.50: BC Soccerweb headlines

109.08: Wavelength – Supporters Support Us

