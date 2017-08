Asif Burhan caught up with Jordan Nobbs of the English Women’s National Team and Jackie Groenen of the Dutch Women’s National Team to talk about the 2017 UEFA Women’s Euro Cup. The two teams are set to meet this Thursday in the second semi-final match of the day. Kick off is at 11:45 PST and will only be available online through ESPN in the US.

