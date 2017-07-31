PODCAST | Futbol Rico Episode 3



By: Jonny Rico

Jonny Rico is back with Episode 3 of the Futbol Rico Podcast show where he discusses all of the action happening in Mexican soccer. Jonny goes over all of the 2017 Apertura Week 2 results and how the top of the league table is starting to look. He also discusses the start of the Copa MX cup competition as well as the historic Week 1 of Professional Women’s Soccer in Mexico.

