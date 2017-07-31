Houston Struggles, but Remains Undefeated at Home

The Dynamo came from behind twice to tie 2-2 against the Timbers in Houston. Argentines Diego Valeri and Sebastian Blanco scored in the first half for the away team, whereas Colombians Mauro Manotas and Juan Cabezas scored for the Orange. In a match where both coaches showed a great game plan where they both were successful at neutralizing their opponents, one point for each team was the fairest result.

Both Portland and Houston fielded some players who participated in the Gold Cup. Even though the Dynamo players, who participated in the CONCACAF’s tournament, were active, they seemed out of rhythm during the match. Timbers players, who were with their national teams during the mentioned tournament, were in a better shape than their opponent’s.

Darlington Nagbe and Diego Chara were key players for the Timbers in midfield. They recovered and created many opportunities for their side. Also, Costa Rican David Guzman was the equilibrium for Caleb Porter’s side.

The Dynamo’s coach Wilmer Cabrera used a different offensive approach for this match. The attack was centralized by using Alex, who was generating most opportunities, and Eric Torres, who was used as a post. However, Portland used many players in midfield to neutralize the home team. On the other hand, the Northwestern team applied a high pressure in the last third. This strategy paid offs as Houston struggled to control the possession of the ball and use their speed to attack using their wingers.

Now Portland has 31 points and remains 4th place in the West, whereas the Dynamo remains third and has 2 points more than the Rose City team. After the All-Star game, Houston will travel west to face Real Salt Lake in Utah. The Timbers will host the LA Galaxy at Providence Park.