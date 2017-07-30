Masacre at Toronto!

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

Toronto, On – Fulminating victory! TFC smash NYCFC in their back yard at BMO Field (4-0).

“Il Capo” , Sebastian Giovinco opened this hefty score at minute 32′, with those numbers (1-0), both teams went to the 15 minutes half-time break.

The Italian appears for the second time at 66′, when NYCFC was looking to equalize the action.

A few minutes later, the Gold Cup Champion, the man of New Jersey, Jozy Altidore, was victim to a foul in the 16.50 area, sanctioned by referee Chris Penso, signaling the maximum penalty, which was well executed by Jozy.

A NYCFC, determined to lose to the visiting Toronto team, allowed a 4-0 by Edwards, who took his time to put the ball in just the right place. Marking his first MLS goal!

The visiting team had a last minute opportunity to at least go home with one goal, but Morales missed by a long shot the penalty kick that was awarded after a foul against Edwards.

This time, without his customary suit jacket, the head coach, Greg Vanney, was much more relaxed than the last time the went against New York City.

Important fact to note, “Il capo” scored his 50th MLS goal today, July 30, 2017.

Match statistics –

Shots: TFC 13 and NYCFC 12

Fouls: TFC 11 and NYCFC 7

Yellow cards: TFC 1 and NYCFC 1

Offsides: TFC 0 and NYCFC 2

Corners: TFC 4 and NYCFC 1

Lineups:

TFC – Bono, Alseth (Edwards), Zavaleta, Moor, Mavinga, Morrow (Hagglund), Delgado, Bradley, Vasquez, Altidore (Chapman), Giovinco

NYCFC – Johnson, White, Brillant, Callens, Sweat, Moralez, Pirlo (Okoli), Ring, Harrison, Villa (Awuah), McNamara (Lewis)