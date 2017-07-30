Gallery: San Jose Earthquakes 1- Colorado Rapids 0

Nick Lima may not have won the MLS Rookie of the Year award yet but he is making it awfully hard for the voters. On Saturday night at Avaya Stadium the San Jose Earthquakes Homegrown Player scored the lone goal in the home sides 1-0 win over the Colorado Rapids.

Lima’s goal came in the 59th minute. He matched his goal with some impressive defensive work, helping the Rapids to just two shots on goal. The win also moves the Quakes (8-9-5, 29 points) to within just a point of the Vancouver Whitecaps and sixth place in the MLS Western Conference.

Please enjoy Matt Nielsen of Center Line Soccer’s photos from the match. You can check out the rest of our work from our Earthquakes photography team here .