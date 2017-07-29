A slice of cake for Toronto FC

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

The Canadian team is facing NYCFC tomorrow afternoon at BMO Field.

The talent of TFC was shown with the great performances in the 2017 Gold Cup, with Justin Morrow, Michael Bradley and the goal man, Jozy Altidore, all an important key for Bruce Arenas to win the tournament.

Jozy scores in the last two matches and his level of play increases every single day. We are definitely waiting to see him back in TO.

In the final of the Gold Cup. it was evident the ease and familiarity in the play between number 26 Michael Bradley and the man of New Jersey, Altidore, both creating an excellent triangulation with Zardes to obtain the victory goal by Morris.

The work of Greg Vanney his reflected on the performance of every player of TFC and these three guys defended his shirt with their lives in the Gold Cup. This does not take away any credit to Bruce Arenas in leading this 2017 US National team, who has guided the National team in the past in the 2002 World Cup.

Everything indicates that Bruce Arenas is back to make the American Team great again!!!

Going back to the MLS, Vanney has once again his full roaster to choose from to win this encounter at BMO Field and backed by the fact that they have yet to be beaten at home.

The main players of NYCFC like The Spanish, David Villa, and The Italian, Andrea Pirlo, this last one not in his better time, but still brings quality in his plays on the field.