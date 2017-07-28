Revs chance at revenge

The New England Revolution host the Philadelphia Union on Saturday evening, July 29th at 730 PM EST. Both teams sit currently under the playoff line, with the Union 5 points from 6th, and New England 3 points below that. New England gets a chance to draw level on points with the Union, and get payback for the 3-0 loss it suffered in Philadelphia.

The Revs boast a strong, but underperforming line-up. The front line of Kei Kamara, Diego Fagundez, Kelyn Rowe and Lee Nguyen can create problems for teams at any point. In the Revs last match-up, the New England side bagged 4 goals in LA, defeating the Galaxy 4-3. This was the Revs first road victory, and a sign of a chance for things to turn around. At home, the Revs are 6-2-2, which puts them in the top half of teams. The Revs will have Kelyn Rowe and Diego Fagundez this time around. Rowe was with the USMNT and Fagundez was suspended last time around. Maybe the inclusion of the two will be the spark necessary for New England. Je-Vaughn Watson returns in the midfield for New England. The Jamaican international returns from Gold Cup duty, and will be an influential addition to the Revolution midfield.

Meanwhile the Union are 1-6-3 on the road, with its only win against lowly DC United. A draw is a good result for Philly, who struggles to play at the same level on the road as in home matches. Without star-keeper Andre Blake, the Union will have to rely on John McCarthy again. Blake picked up a laceration (putting it nicely) in the Gold Cup final against the United States. McCarthy has looked strong as a replacement for Blake, and has had to play 3 of his 4 games on the road, no easy task in the MLS. But “Lord Helmet” has performed well under pressure, making timely saves and having composure to collect and clear balls off his line. With Chris Pontius returning from international duty, and Fafa Picault back from injury, coach Jim Curtin will have a selection headache ahead of the game. Both Marcus Epps and Ilsinho put in good performances on the wing, and scored a goal each in the last match against Columbus. Curtin might opt to play Ilsinho through the middle again, though he looks much stronger on his natural right side. With Pontius returning only on Thursday, Curtin might give the winger a chance to acclimate himself back in Philly and opt for the attacking 3 of Picault, Ilsinho and Epps.

Neither team is strong in 1-goal games. The Revs are 2-5-0 in such encounters while the Union is 2-6-0. Expect this to be a multi-goal game for one of the teams. The Revs will either push hard and get goals on the offensive, or the Union will defend well, and punish the Revs on the counter. Without Andre Blake the Union could lack the same confidence in the back. This one looks in favor of New England, who could take it 3-1.