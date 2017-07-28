RESURGENCE – Sounders MLS Cup book goes on presale Aug 1

Prost Amerika’s book to honor and commemorate the Sounders FC 2016 MLS Cup win, Resurgence: How Sounders FC Roared Back to Win MLS Cup, will go on presale on August 1.

To honor the year the club was founded, there is a special presale price of $19.74 available until August 25. After that, the book will retail at $29.95. Your copy will be mailed out to you as soon as it is available in late August.

ABOUT THE BOOK – Resurgence: How Sounders FC Roared Back to Win MLS Cup

The experts wrote them off after 20 games. But Sounders FC showed an amazing fighting spirit and came back to win the 2016 MLS Cup on a memorable night in Toronto. This Commemorative Edition will celebrate that epic season and the march to final victory in Toronto.

The book brings together some of the finest writers on Sounders soccer with the regular Prost beat team led by Seattle editor Steven Agen.

It will be introduced by the legend, Mr. Sounder himself, Zach Scott, who has graciously written the Foreword.

He will be joined by Matt Pentz who covered the club for the Seattle Times, the veteran of the BBC and Colorado Rapids play-by-play announcer Richard Fleming, legendary Seattle sports journalist Art Thiel and former Seattle Mayor Greg Nickels. MLSSoccer.com’s Ari Liljenwall and Sounders FC announcer Andrew Harvey complete the team.

Being independent journalists, the book will not duck the big issues such as Sigi Schmid’s departure or the early season results but will also commemorate every moment of glory in full, including that dramatic penalty shoot out in Toronto. There are also chapters on Sounders’ history, travel tales from their most dedicated fans and the view of their win from outside the city.

Accompanying the writing, will be the full color work by Prost’s own beat photographers both in Seattle and from the key road games including our staff that night in Toronto, including Max Aquino, Nick Danielson, Matt Warso (all Seattle), and the best photos from their road games by Diego Diaz (Portland), Corbin Elliot (Denver), Debbie von Winckelman (LA) and Lyndsay Radnedge (San Jose).

Resurgence presale – Buy at $19.74