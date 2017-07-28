Radio Cascadia Ep. 118 – Texas Week

The RC group recaps a big six point week for Seattle after reliving some Gold Cup highlights. Ari Liljenwall shares his experience writing for Resurgence: How Sounders FC Roared Back to Win MLS Cup, pre-sale available on August 1st here on Prost Amerika.

Michael McColl of AFTN joins to try and make sense of Vancouver’s weekend disappointment. How did the high-flying Whitecaps fall so flat against 15-man Portland? Our preview of their next match, an away game at FC Dallas, contributes to the title of this episode, with two of our clubs playing in Texas this weekend.

Portland MLSsoccer.com beat writer and Prost editor Matt Hoffman chats with us about the other side of the derby. We praise Ebobisse’s big performance and rate it amongst historical performances from other young Cascadians in derby matches. The win itself was one of the biggest away upsets in Cascadian MLS history, and we spend plenty of time recapping it from the winning perspective. Our Texas Week coverage concludes with the group desperately begging Matt to assure everyone that Cascadia’s futility in Houston will finally come to an end on Saturday.