As Denmark face Germany in the quarterfinals of the 2017 UEFA Women’s Euro Cup, the Danish team hold a press conference to talk about their chances against the six time European Champions. In the last question, Portland Thorn forward, Nadia Nadim, explains her friendly “twitter quarrels” with Thorns goalkeeping coach Nadine Angerer.

International Women's Soccer Jul 28 Nadia talks Nadine at the Euro Jul 28 Australia defeats USA in Seattle in Tournament of Nations Opener Jul 23 Daniëlle van de Donk talks about Dutch victories in the 2017 Women’s Euro Cup Jul 20 Amandine Henry reflects on match against Thorns teammate Dagný Brynjarsdóttir Jul 15 Current favorites, England prepare for a run at the UEFA Women’s Euro July, 2017 Portland Thorns Jul 28 Nadia talks Nadine at the Euro Jul 24 Thorns overtake Spirit in second home win in a row Jul 24 Photo Gallery: Portland Thorns Vs Washington Spirit Jul 20 Amandine Henry reflects on match against Thorns teammate Dagný Brynjarsdóttir Jul 16 Photo Gallery & Recap: Portland Thorns take all three points from the NC Courage July, 2017