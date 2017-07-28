Australia defeats USA in Seattle in Tournament of Nations Opener

United States 0

Australia 1

July 27, 2017 – Tournament of Nations

Seattle, WA – CenturyLink Field

The Tournament of nations kicked off in Seattle Thursday night. Using a tournament format in lieu of series of friendlies and bringing in major international sides with significant numbers of NWSL players in season, is an interesting use of the FIFA international break. With NWSL matches in midseason, player form should be near peak so the tourney format should capitalize on that form.

US players often looked individually sharp. Combinations were sometimes a bit off in timing, leading to some dangerous moments, but few clear chances.

The early play favored the host side for the first 15 or so minutes. But, as the first half progressed a veteran Australia side found its footing and asserted itself more into the match. Australian pressing was generating some rushed passes and turnovers and a moment for Samantha Kerr that nearly got the scoring going. A simple back pass to USA keeper Alyssa Naeher was poorly timed and Kerr sprinted through the US defense, but Naeher was quick enough off her line to intercept.

The match went into the half tied and goalless, but with 6 subs available, Jill Ellis still chose to go into the second half with the same line up, not touching her sub bench until Crystal Dunn came on in the 58th. Shortly after Dunn entered, a wave of US subs including Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan brought a new spark to the US offense and pressure.

Local favorite Megan Rapinoe got a start (Reign FC teammate Rumi Utsugi had captained her Japan side in the double header opener and 1-1 draw with Brazil.) and showed her recent form in NWSL play carries over and back to national team duty, as well as match fitness being able to play full nineties. However, her connections with Reign teammates did not always carry over, as at times the timing was just not quite the same with Christen Press, even if some early opportunities were generated. Late in the match her timing with substitute Crystal Dunn and the wave of veteran subs did lead to dangerous moments.

Tameka Butt of Australia broke open the scoring in the 67th minute when she got a close range shot past Alyssa Naeher after some poor USA defensive clearance play. Would Australia finally break through in their 28th international against the USA? The previous 27 matches between the sides was an additional story line for the match With 25 wins and only 2 draws, with only one of those draws being goalless, the visitors had an opportunity to finally break through against the number one ranked American side.

The USA would find opportunities as the match wound down, but the Australians held on and celebrated enthusiastically after the final whistle.

Ellis is in a mid cycle evaluation process, so starting players in different combinations and roles, along with some first caps and starts is sensible big picture. There is a need to keep bringing in young talent and to get it matches together. Playing good sides like Australia, Japan, and Brazil this week is an important step in that process. The other nations in the Tournament of Nations are also in their mid cycle process, and it was clear that Australia is relying on a veteran side that has played together moving forward and that veteran presence and familiarity served them well on Thursday in a close match.

Photos by Vanya Tucherov

Match: USA Women’s National Team vs. Australia

Date: July 27, 2017

Competition: Tournament of Nations

Venue: CenturyLink Field; Seattle, Wash.

Kickoff: 7:05 p.m. PT

Attendance: 15,748

Weather: 68 degrees; Partly sunny

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 0 0 0

AUS 0 1 1

AUS – Tameka Butt (Elise Kellond-Knight) 67th minute

Lineups:

USA : 1-Alyssa Naeher; 16-Taylor Smith (5-Kelley O’Hara, 76), 4-Becky Sauerbrunn (capt.), 7-Abby Dahlkemper, 14-Casey Short; 22-Mallory Pugh (19-Crystal Dunn, 58), 20-Allie Long (6-Morgan Brian, 77), 3-Samantha Mewis, 15-Megan Rapinoe; 9-Lindsey Horan (10-Carli Lloyd, 64), 23-Christen Press (13-Alex Morgan, 64)

Subs not used : 2-Sydney Leroux, 8-Julie Ertz, 11-Ali Krieger, 12-Lynn Williams, 17-Margaret Purce, 18-Jane Campbell, 21-Abby Smith

Head coach: Jill Ellis

AUS : 1-Lydia Williams (capt.); 7-Steph Catley, 14-Alanna Kennedy, 21-Ellie Carpenter; 8-Elise Kellond-Knight, 9-Caitlin Foord (15-Emily Gielnik, 81), 10-Emily Van Egmond, 13-Tameka Butt (6-Chole Logarzo, 73) 19-Katrina Gorry; 11-Lisa De Vanna (16-Hayley Raso, 53) 20-Sam Kerr (17-Princess Ibini, 90+2)

Subs not used: 18-Mackenzie Arnold; 2-Gema Simon, 3-Caitlin Cooper, 4-Clare Polkinghorn, 5-Laura Alleway

Head coach: Alen Stajcic

Stats Summary: USA / AUS

Shots: 12 / 11

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 3 / 3

Corner Kicks: 6 / 5

Fouls: 11 / 14

Offside: 4 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

AUS – Katrina Gorry (caution) 89th minute

AUS – Lydia Williams (caution) 90+1

Officials:

Referee: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin (CAN)

Assistant Referee 1: Chantal Boudeau (CAN)

Assistant Referee 2: Marie-Han Gagnon-Chretien (CAN)

4th Official: Maurees Skeete (CAN)

Budweiser Women of the Match: Megan Rapinoe