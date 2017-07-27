Jonathan Dos Santos joins LA Galaxy

By Ivan Yeo

It’s been quite a busy day at StubHub Center.

Along with a coaching change, the Los Angeles Galaxy have been busy trying to fill its third designated player slot. They officially did that on Thursday, as the team officially announced the signing of midfielder Jonathan Dos Santos, the brother of Giovani Dos Santos.

The Galaxy reportedly paid a transfer fee of 5 million to acquire Dos Santos from Villarreal and will earn around 2 to 3 million, making him the team’s third designated player behind brother Giovani and Romain Alessandrini. Dos Santos is expected to fill in the Central Midfield spot, though his versatility allows him to play more in a defensive role as well as a right midfielder.

Dos Santos joins the Galaxy after spending the last three seasons in Spain with Villarreal. In his three seasons with El Submarino Amarillo, Dos Santos made over 120 appearances and scored seven goals. Before Villarreal, Dos Santos had trained as a youth in Barcelona’s La Maisa academy, then spent five seasons and made 81 appearances with Barcelona B. Dos Santos however found it difficult to break through to the Barcelona first squad, prompting his move to Villarreal. Jonathan along with Giovani has also represented Mexico numerous times. Jonathan has made 27 appearances for El Tri.