2017 Gold Cup Final Gallery: United States 2- Jamaica 1

Santa Clara, CA-Grind, grind, grind. After a taking a bit of a leave of absence it appears that the United States tried and true formula of grinding out results has returned. On Wednesday night in 63,032 at Levi’s Stadium the United States fought against a difficult Jamaican side the 2017 Gold Cup Final. With a little bit of luck of and some serious effort in the end they claimed their sixth Gold Cup in a 2-1 win.

The U.S. struck first in the 45th minute with Jozy Altidore hitting a blistering free kick past Jamaican substitute goalkeeper Dwayne Miller. But the Reggae Boyz, as they have done all tournament, would respond quickly with Je-Vaughn Watson finishing off a corner kick chance to equalize just five minutes later. The U.S. would put consistent pressure on the Jamaican back four and nearly found the match-winner via a Clint Dempsey shot that would hit the bar. But in the end it was Dempsey’s Seattle Sounders teammate Jordan Morris that would provide the late match heroics with a goal in the 88th minute to clinch it.

Prost Amerika reporter John Marshall was on hand to cover the match and will be providing his thoughts shortly. In the meantime please enjoy some of our photos from the match and from Tuesday’s pre-match press conference courtesy of Prost Amerika and Center Line Soccer photographer Lyndsay Radnedge. You can also check out all of her photos from the match on SmugMug.

