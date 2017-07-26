Dom Dwyer Leaves SKC: What is his legacy?

Coming down the news feed Kansas City Star’s Sporting Kansas City writer Sam McDowell put it out to the social media world that Dom Dwyer, second most scorer in club history was looking to be traded to Orlando. After so many attempts it seemed the forever rumor would never die. Funny thing, this came to fruition and after a MLS blockbuster sized move we look back at Dwyer, his time in KC and what it means going forward to club and league.

When at the 2012 MLS draft at Bartle Hall, Kansas City’s main convention center, Dom Dwyer was selected the large amount of fans in attendance made a great roar. This would develop a relationship that between player and fans that many around the world would be envious of.

Talking to a wide eyed Englishman there was no telling that this draftee would become the second leading scorer in club history. His rise was also one that is rather significant after the 2012 season where only brief cameo’s gave a taste of what the first team would be.

A season loan to then USL Orlando City was a short 13 match run that resulted in 15 goals. His return caused the Orlando connection to never cease when he returned for the championship game where he scored four goals in the championship win.

From there his return to Sporting for the CONCACAF Champions League and since in 2013 Dwyer was an ever present player in the starting 11. Brushing over the highlights of 2013 MLS Championship, 2015 US Open Cup win, and a 4 goal match during that cup run. Stats are 67 goals in all competitions, 157 appearances.

During this time Dwyer made his intent known to represent the USMNT and since has done so in his citizenship acquired in March of 2017. Dwyer would then represent the USA in the 2017 CONACACAF Gold Cup in the group phase.

Forever in the fans hearts as he made himself a part of the city ethos from his interesting goal celebrations with fans to his out there nature this loss of a player seems more than anything in the world of soccer transactions.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR SPORTING KANSAS CITY?

There is only one word for this trade, blockbuster.

No trade in MLS has ever been so big.

With allocation money that could end up being $1.6 million after playing incentives this move is one that will permanently reshape MLS transactions between teams going forward.

It has been a very long time since a deal so big was made within MLS. That being said Sporting lose more than just a goal threat.

With the trade deadline of August 9 the clock is ticking to fill the void, if they choose to.

Fans will demand something significant, management will look towards both the future and the present.

Diego Rubio is available to temporarily fill the void and has while Dwyer was with the national team.

Current campaign is coming back into play with both MLS and the Open Cup.

In the semifinals in one competition and in one of the top playoff slots at present means the right decision needs to be made.

Rumors will continue to come in with so much wiggle in roster money but to replace the void that is now left will take something else.