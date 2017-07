International Champions Cup Gallery: Real Madrid versus Manchester United

There’s nothing better than getting one up on your old boss. On Sunday in Santa Clara, California Jose Mourinho did just that leading his Manchester United side past his old employers, Real Madrid 2-1 in penalties. The International Champions Cup (and we suppose European as well) foes tied 1-1 during regulation.

Jesse Lindgard would give United the advantage just before halftime, finishing off a brilliant cross from Anthony Martial. But Madrid would equalize with Casemiro nailing a penalty kick opportunity into the back of the net. In extratime Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Daley Blind would provide the goals for the boys from Old Trafford with goalkeeper David De Gea making four stops on a potent Madrid attack.

On hand to cover the match was Prost Amerika photographer Lyndsay Radnedge You can check out the rest of her work from the match here and give her your thoughts on Twitter @LRadical_Photos.

Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017. Santa Clara, CA – Real Madrid vs. Manchester United at Levi’s Stadium, July 23, 2017.