Gallery: Seattle Sounders 3-San Jose Earthquakes 0

Welcome back, Cristian Roldan. After taking a brief hiatus from the Seattle Sounders for United States Men’s National Team duty, one half of Jorstian Mordan (that’s apparently the composite nickname of Cristian Roldan and Jordan Morris, for those who live outside of Cascadia) made his return to the Sounders on Sunday night. Mr. Roldan did not disappoint scoring twice in Seattle’s 3-0 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes.

In addition to Roldan’s return the match also saw the first appearance for Kevin Leerdam who signed with the club earlier in the month from Vitesse in the Netherlands.

On hand to cover the match were Prost Amerika photographers Matt Warso and Nick Danielson. You can check out their full gallery of the match as well as all of their 2017 Seattle Sounders photos on SmugMug.