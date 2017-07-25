Futbol Rico – Episode 2 and Special El Tri Edition episode

By: Jonny Rico

The Futbol Rico Podcast Show is back ready to talk some Mexican Football. There was so much material to go over that Episode 2 had to be broken down into two separate episodes. In the regular Episode 2 Jonny Rico talks all about Liga MX getting back under way with Week 1. He also gets you ready for Week 2, the start of Copa MX and the start of ‘Liga MX Femenil’, the long awaited Women’s Soccer league in Mexico.

In the separate Special El Tri Edition episode, Jonny talks all about the Mexican National Team and their participation at the 2017 Gold Cup which came to an abrupt end on Sunday at the semifinal round to the hands of Jamaica.

FUTBOL RICO – EPISODE 2

FUTBOL RICO EPISODE 2 – SPECIAL EL TRI EDITION: