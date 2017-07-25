Cascadia Gallery: Portland Timbers 2-Vancouver Whitecaps 1

When it comes to rookies in Major League Soccer ifs and whens are very important questions that need to be answered. If they are to break out and fulfill their promise when will it be? For Portland Timbers forward Jeremy Ebobisse if is no longer a relevant question and when was Sunday night at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada. With many of his teammates due to injury and international obligations, the rookie from the great state of Maryland proved to be the difference for the Timbers in their 2-1 over their Cascadia Cup foes the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Ebobisse scored his first-ever professional goal in the 14th minute, finishing off a pass into the box from Dairon Asprilla. Although Vancouver would equalize late in the first-half via a tap in from Andrew Jacobson Ebobisse and Portland would not be denied with the Duke University alumni setting up Sebastian Blanco for the match-winner in the 49th minute.

You can check out Tenzin Choephel full report from the match here. In the meantime please enjoy our photos from the match courtesy of Todd and Hazel May. Photos are courtesy of Hazel and Todd May. You can check out all of their photos from the Whitecaps this season on SmugMug.