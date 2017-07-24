Record Breaking Victory for Dash

The Dash beat the Boston Breakers in another match in Houston that was delayed due to inclement weather conditions. The Dash had their third consecutive home match, and with this win, they have now matched the winning record of both the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Also with coach Morales, they have reached six undefeated matches. This is another record for Carli Lloyd and company.

Houston is improving its defense and from that, they use their speed and versatile attack to score. This showed in the 23rd minute when Andressa crossed the ball for Nichelle Prince, whose shot beat keeper Abby Smith. This goal was served true for the final 1-0 score and marked Price’s third goal of the year.

Now Houston will have a week off since six of its players were called-up for the Tournament of Nations, which is going to be played in the USA. They will be back on August 5th when they visit Portland to face the Thorns.