Seattle iconic arts venue Triple Door to hold first ever Sounders event

Soccer will meet the arts in Seattle on August 25th at 8pm.

The Triple Door, Seattle’s foremost arts and music venue, will have entertainment of a different kind when they offer a night of Sounders and soccer chat with an all star panel.

Three of Sounders FC’s top broadcasting team will be hosting the event.

Matt “Stretch” Johnson and Wade Webber will be on stage to entertain, and they will be joined by host and S2’S play-by-play announcer, Andrew Harvey, who was most recently heard calling Sounders FC’s 4-3 win over DC United on Wednesday. As well as Johnson. Webber and Harvey, there is a possibility of further guest appearances which we will announce as they are confirmed.

Harvey was delighted to see soccer taking a firm root in Seattle’s vibrant arts and entertainment scene:

“The Sounders are a major fixture of the cultural landscape of the city of Seattle. That the Triple Door, one of the city’s most robust entertainment venues, would want to host this event is an honor and a celebration of the mutual love between the Sounders and Seattle. “I am excited to help organize an event to bring great personalities like Matt and Wade together with fans to celebrate the story of an amazing season.”

The uniqueness of the meeting of the two worlds was not lost on the Triple Door.

Scott Giampono is the Talent Buyer at the famous Union Street venue. He told Prost Amerika by email:

“This is going to be a first where soccer and the Sounders meet the arts. We are all very excited. “Most of the staff are big Sounders fans. We’ve been looking to do something to support our Sounders for quite a while now and this is a great opportunity. “We’re especially delighted that big name personalities such as Matt Johnson and Wade Webber are hosting, as their voices are so familiar to may of us who work here.”

Although big Sounders fan Giampono has been yearning to do a soccer themed event at the venue for many years, the catalyst is the publication of the Prost Amerika book commemorating the 2016 MLS Cup win.

The book will be called RESURGENCE: How Sounders FC Roared Back To Win MLS Cup.

Written by lead author Steven Agen with guest chapters by quality journalists such as Art Thiel, Matt Pentz, MLSSoccer.com’s Ari Liljenwall, the BBC’s Richard Fleming and Harvey himself, the book has a Foreword by Mr. Sounder Zach Scott and even a guest chapter from former Seattle mayor Greg Nickels.

It will retail at $29.95 but attendees at the event can buy it when they buy their ticket for the advance price of $20. Attendees can buy as many books as they like at that price and pick them up on the night, shipping and handling free of course.

The book’s lead author Steven Agen who will be on hand to sign copies at the event, said:

“I could not imagine a better location for a soccer panel show. It’s going to be great seeing long time sports and Sounders broadcasters like Matt and Wade in front of a live audience. “I’ll be sitting at the back with the books but deep down amazingly humbled by the whole thing, and delighted to be part of an event which will be a first for soccer in Seattle.”

For those unable to attend the event, RESURGENCE: How Sounders FC Roared Back To Win MLS Cup will be available on presale from August 1 at the presale price of $25 plus shipping and handing.

The presale will last throughout the month of August. Thereafter it will be on sale at special events planned throughout the city and at an online store.