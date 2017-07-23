Rapid surprise for the MLS leader Toronto FC

By Luis Martinez (Twitter @canadaluis)

Photos by David Chant (Instagram @chantphoto)

Colorado Rapids surprise TFC at BMO Field and steal the Reds victory, bringing a glorious point back home.

Without the strategic head coach, Greg Vanney, the Canadian team imposed their local authority very early-on in the match, Jay Chapman at minute 5′, scores on the door of Zac MacMath.

The team leaded by Pablo Mastroeni, start looking to score, trying to find spaces offered from the midfield of TFC, but that never happened in the first episode of this match.

For the 2nd half, both groups changed their own strategic way to drive this encounter.

The Rapids were very persistent, became more confident with the ball at BMO Field, giving a hard time in all the lines of the Reds, until the 76′, Dominique Badji discounts for the visitors, giving a respite to this team on the standing table.

Even with the two point loss, the Greg Vanney boys are still on top of the rank. followed by Chicago fire with 38 points, whom they shall face in month’s time.