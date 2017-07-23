On transfer rumors, dissatisfied Kei Kamara says he’s giving ‘100 percent’

Kei Kamara isn’t happy with his production level

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Kei Kamara says it should be clear that he’s giving his full effort on the pitch, even though his form as of late has prompted criticism from fans, transfer speculation, and even a sit-down meeting with Revolution coaching staff, according to the player himself.

In 39 appearances dating back to last season, Kamara has scored just 12 goals for the Revolution. His latest tally came in Saturday night’s 4-3 victory against the Los Angeles Galaxy at Gillette Stadium, which ended a five-game goalless streak in league play.

But such long scoring droughts – of which there have been many in Kamara’s time with New England – are weighing on the player.

“It’s tough, I have to be completely honest here,” Kamara said in the Revolution locker room on Saturday night. “It’s hard, I am a goal scorer. I feel bad for myself and for the club because I haven’t really produced for the club.

“I’m held responsible to score goals,” he added. “If I don’t score goals I’m not helping the team out…It’s frustrating, that’s what I told [the coaching staff]when I sat in the office with them. I’ve scored maybe 11 goals, 12 goals. That’s not me. I want to be put in positions to be held responsible for a lot of stuff and I didn’t feel that way, so that’s why I told them that.

“If I end up staying here moving forward, no problem, I’m going to give it my all. Then again it’s a business. If something else comes out of it, it’s what’s good for the club and what’s good for the fans.”

Kamara had previously been linked with DC United and at least one other MLS club, according to a source. And though Kamara indicates he’s open to staying in New England long term, his presence on the Revolution won’t be sustainable – for either him or the club – if his level of contribution stays the same.

Kamara says he’s lost sleep over his lack of production. He’s question the tactical system employed by the Revolution and wondered whether it’s suited for him. And while he’s making $800,000 this year, according to the MLS Players Union, on a DP contract, he’s one of the least prolific starting strikers in the league.

“I want to play here, I want to move forward, but if I’m not in the right system to score those goals to move forward and to be an impact…”

Kamara’s voice stopped suddenly, then he added: “It affects the fans because they want to see the best from me and I want to give the club and the locker room my all. It was tough to have a sit down with the coaches and talk about that.”

The general sense from Kamara’s post-game interview is that he almost expects his time in New England to be cut short. Whether it’s team tactics or his own finishing ability, Kamara still says he’s a “high caliber player” in MLS and argues that he’s playing 100 percent and that “whoever watches the games can see.”

But even Kamara can’t put lipstick on his subpar scoring record, though his strike against the Galaxy on Saturday helped his case.

The Revolution are currently without Juan Agudelo (US national team) and, aside from Kamara, boast the attacking talents of inexperienced strikers Femi Hollinger-Janzen and Brian Wright. If Kamara is going to be traded, it will probably happen after Agudelo returns. But the Revolution can only part with him during MLS’ secondary transfer window, which lasts until August 9.