Gallery: Colorado Rapids 1- Toronto FC 1

For much of 2017 things results ran like clockwork for Toronto FC at BMO Field. Score a goal early, smother any and all attacking chances from their opponent and come away with three points. But Dominique Badji and the Colorado Rapids threw a wrench into this narrative on Saturday night putting a late equalizer past The Reds defense to earn the 1-1 draw at BMO Field.

Jay Chapman scored first for Toronto in just the fifth minute of the match, which was also his first goal in Major League Soccer. But Badji would find his sixth goal of the season in the 76th minute and give the Rapids their first road point of the 2017 campaign.

You can check out our full recap of the night's action is available below courtesy of Toronto FC reporter Luis Martinez.