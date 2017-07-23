Depleted Timbers Break Winless Streak Against The Whitecaps

Photo courtesy of Mark Hoffman

By Tenzin Choephel

With injuries, suspensions, international duty and two T-2 call ups, not much was expected from the Portland Timbers in their Cascadia Cup derby against the Vancouver Whitecaps. Yet they found a way to get the 2-1 away result on Sunday afternoon.

Ebobisse Fills In Adi’s Shoes

Jeremy Ebobisse had 26 minutes of regular season action under his belt before starting today’s game. Ebobisse was thrust into the starting striker role with Fanendo Adi’s suspension last Wednesday against Real Salt Lake. Boy did he make a statement. The U.S. youth international redirected a Dairon Asprilla cross to get the Timbers on the board in the 14th minute. Then at the start of the second half, his sublime back heel opened up Sebastian Blanco to slot home the game winner. Ebobisse adds a different dimension at forward by stretching the field with his runs on and off the ball. Despite making a few rookie mistakes (not taking an open shot in the box in the 13th minute and a few communication issues in the first half trying to link up), Ebobisse put together a 78 minute shift that should get him more playing time in the future. Timbers fans can hope that he can fill the “Maxi Urruti” role that proved so effective in 2015 or develop into something more. The number four overall pick in the 2017 MLS Superdraft proved why the Timbers moved up to grab him.

Gleeson, Blanco and Company Rise to the Occasion

The Timbers did not have many regular season starters in the game, but they all put together a solid performance that will make Caleb Porter one happy coach. Dairon Asprilla was excellent in one vs. one situations and Sebastian Blanco put together an impressive two-way shift coming back to track Whitecaps players and providing the game-winner in the 49th minute. Jake Gleeson made multiple acrobatic saves including a point blank screamer from Brek Shea in the 80th minute to preserve three points. Despite a lapse on a corner kick right before half, the Timbers backline was able to keep the Whitecaps attack in check – a stark contrast to Wednesday’s horror show.

Onward Rose City

To say this win was crucial is an understatement. A six-game winless streak is now snapped and the Timbers now move up to first place in the Cascadia Cup standings and have a hold on the number four spot in the Western Conference. Reinforcements will be available in Adi and David Guzman (international duty with Costa Rica) for next Saturday’s game away at Houston. Wednesday’s USA vs. Jamaica Gold Cup Final could mean Darlington Nagbe, Darren Mattocks and Alvas Powell are not available for Saturday. The Timbers will need another solid defensive display and gritty performance to get a result at BBVA Stadium where the Dynamo have not lost a game this season (8-0-2).