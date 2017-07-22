Apertura 2017 is officially under way in Liga MX

By: Jonny Rico

The 2017 Apertura season of Liga MX got under way with two matches on Friday night. Monarcas Morelia hosted Rayados of Monterrey and Tijuana Xolos hosted Cruz Azul.

GROWING PAINS FOR TIJUANA XOLOS

Tijuana Xolos did not get the new season off to a good start. Cruz Azul came into Estadio Caliente and walked away with its first ever win in Tijuana. Edgar Mendez scored twice for the Mexico City side to lead Cruz Azul to the first three points of the new season. Mendez scored the first goal of the new season in the 20th minute. Mendez headed in an Adrian Aldrete corner kick to put the visitors on top. Aldrete had a penalty kick blocked by Xolos goalkeeper Gibran Lajud in the previous play to the corner kick. His second came late in the match to seal the win for Cruz Azul. It was a deadly counter attack from the visitors on a Xolos free kick cross. Mendez had to only tap the ball into the back of the net for his brace.

Lajud went from hero to villain in a matter of seconds. He blocked the Aldrete penalty kick but then allowed the ball to slip right through his hands after the Mendez header.

The home side tried to mount a comeback after the first goal. But the lack of chemistry was very evident on the field. Xolos had a total of six new faces on its roster. Three of them were in the starting lineup. Plus another two (Alejandro Guido and Martin Lucero) who saw little to no action last season.

New Xolos manager Eduardo Coudet will have to continue to work his squad so that they can get in-sync as quickly as possible.

MORELIA AND CRUZ AZUL GOT THINGS STARTED WITH A STALEMATE

After barely surviving relegation with a 93rd minute goal Monarcas Morelia hosted the same opponent that they beat to win salvation. Morelia hosted Monterrey in the opening match of the 2017 Apertura season of Liga MX.

As expected, it was the away side Monterrey who were the more aggressive side. Monterrey had a total of 19 shots but their accuracy was off. Only three of those 19 shots were on target and the game ended in a flavorless 0-0 draw.

