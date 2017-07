The United States advanced to the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Wednesday night after a 2-0 victory over El Salvador. The game was hard-fought, with petty fouls and stoppages on both sides of the ball. The United States goals came from defenders Eric Lichaj and Omar Gonzalez. The Yanks move on to play Costa Rica on Saturday at 10:00 PM EST.

Here are the pictures taken by our own Charlotte Thomas from that game.