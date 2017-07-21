Columbus vs. Union: fight for playoffs begins

The 6-5-8 Philadelphia Union travel to Columbus to take on the 9-1-10 Crew SC on Saturday, July 22nd. Kick off is set for 7:30 PM EST. This will be the first game in the quick series between the two teams. Both teams will fly back for the second game in the series next Wednesday, in what could be a pivotal series in the fight for the playoffs.

Columbus, sitting in 7th, right on the edge of the last playoff spot with 28 points, could go as high as 4th place with a win if results go its way. Columbus has only drawn one game this year, and go up against a Union side that will see a draw as a good result leaving Ohio. Columbus saw a big improvement over last year, where the team struggled, floundering at the bottom of the table. This year, things have gone better, the Columbus attack looks much stronger, with the addition of Kekuta Manneh joining wingers Ethan Finlay and Justin Meram. With these attackers the Crew SC has bagged 30 goals in 20 games, however on the flip-side, The Crew SC has conceded 32 goals in that time, showing that on the defensive side of things, the Crew SC could improve. Against a weaker attacking Union side, it could be a chance for Columbus to prove itself defensively.

Meanwhile the Union need a result on the road. The Philadelphia team has gotten 3 points in only 1 road game this year, and needs to get points to wrap up the 3 game road-stand. The Union have conceded only 23 goals this year, but scored only 26 as well. For coach Jim Curtin this is a match that needs a strong defensive performance, and for him hopefully a shutout. While it isn’t often that the Union attack is shut out, it doesn’t do well in 1 goal games. The team is 2-1-5 in 1 goal games, and 1-3-5 on the road. With star players Chris Pontius, Alejandro Bedoya and Andre Blake absent for the Gold Cup, the Union will need players like John McCarthy, Warren Creavalle, Roland Alberg, and Marcus Epps to step up.