Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde on Neymar rumors: “We’re counting on him being with us”

HARRISON, N.J. —— Rumors of Neymar departing from FC Barcelona and joining Paris St. Germain in France for a record fee have been swirling for the past week, the latest suggesting the Brazilian’s transfer could reach a record 222 million Euros.

What initially appeared to be the most grand rumor of silly season has grown in legitimacy by the day, so much so that it was the main topic of discussion for club manager Ernesto Valverde’s first press conference in the United States.

It was the first question off the bat as the first-year manager addressed questions prior to training at Red Bull Arena. Valverde said he counts on Neymar to be a member of the squad in the upcoming season, but he didn’t deny the possibility of him heading to France.

“We’re in a time of rumors and we understand that’s how it is, but Neymar is with us,” Valverde said. “We’re counting on him being with us.

“We’ve talked personally but more about tactics and our relationship in that sense. We’re more worried about the day-to-day as we expect him to be with us and obviously he’s a player we really want (to stay) not only from a football standpoint, because he’s a great player, but also because of his presence in the locker room. We’re working day-to-day counting on his presence and of the other players. “

Veteran midfielder Sergio Busquets, alongside Valverde on the podium, was also peppered with Neymar questions.

“It’s a question for him. … I don’t know what will happen,” Busquets said. “As coach Valverde said, this is a time of rumors and a lot of news. I don’t know, he’s the only one who knows. If he has to say something, he will, but that’s a question for him.”

Asked on what his pitch to Neymar would be if it got to a point where he’d have to convince him to stay, Busquets said it wasn’t necessary.

“I don’t need to tell him anything,” the Spanish midfielder said. “He knows where he is and how he is. I think he won’t find a place better than here (at Barcelona). I hope he stays here for many years.”

