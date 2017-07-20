Toronto FC vs Colorado Rapids Preview by Chris Brown

Colorado Rapids travel to BMO Field to take on Supporter’s Shield leading Toronto FC.

Last year’s MLS Cup runners up have been on fire in 2017 and will get a chance to extend their lead at the top of the Eastern Conference, as well as the Supporter Shield standings, against the Rapids, the team with the worst road record in MLS.

Colorado has yet to earn a single point on the road from seven away games this season and have mustered just two goals while playing away from home. Even more worrying for Rapids supporters is that seven of Colorado’s next nine matches are on the road. The Rapids currently sit on 19 points and are only ahead of Minnesota United at the bottom of the Western Conference table because of goal differential.

Toronto will be without three of their best players for Saturday’s match as Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Justin Morrow are all serving with the U.S. Men’s National Team in Gold Cup play, all three featured in Wednesday night’s victory of El Salvador. Toronto will have the services of Sebastian Giovinco who has nine goals and four assists so far this season.

Colorado’s defense is one of the more foul-happy in MLS which will have Giovinco licking his chops. Colorado’s defense will stay compact when not in possession and has found success against better teams by forcing them to break the defense down if they want to score. If the Rapid defense does sit deep and gives up fouls, Giovinco can punish them with his superb left foot.

The Rapids will be without starting goalkeeper Tim Howard as Howard is also away with the U.S. Squad, though Zac MacMath will slot into goal fine as he possesses the quality to be a starter for most teams in MLS, as he was for Colorado before the arrival of Howard last summer.

Pablo Mastroeni’s side will be under pressure early and the play of the back four will be the main factor in deciding if Colorado can finally grab a point on the road. Without Altidore and Bradley in the side this is certainly Colorado’s best hope for trying to go toe to toe with the best side in MLS. Axel Sjoberg is finally back, fit and healthy and should play as a centerback but his partner is difficult to predict. Kortne Ford has had a fine rookie season playing in that role but Pablo Mastroeni has experimented with his back four throughout the season, even playing four full backs in the back four at points this season. Most of that tinkering is down to injuries but Mastroeni has yet to find his ideal backline as he did to great success last season.

Shkelzen Gashi is still a doubt to play as the winger battles back from persistent hamstring, achilles and knee problems but Mohammed Saeid should feature in midfield for the Rapids, though he will have a tall order attempting to give the Rapid attack some bite.

In the absence of Altidore, Tosaint Ricketts and possibly Jordan Hamilton will be asked to help drive the Toronto attack and will have a chance to impress Greg Vanney. Ricketts has three goals on the year and Hamilton has two, both from substitution appearances. The Rapids will look to shut down Giovinco which means those two players should have space to exploit.

The road form vs. home form battle should be the ultimate decider in this match. Toronto have yet to lose at BMO Field in 2017 and seeing as Colorado has yet to even earn a draw on the road, the Reds should take all three points, even without key players in the lineup. If Toronto are able to keep their focus they should be able to leave Saturday’s match with a win, still firmly in control of the Supporter’s Shield and Eastern Conference standings, ready for their marquee matchup next against NYCFC next Sunday.