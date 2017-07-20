Lineup change not enough for LA Galaxy

By Ivan Yeo

Curt Onalfo has shown he is willing to do whatever it takes to try and get the best out of the LA Galaxy this season.

Whether its tinkering with lineups and formations, giving certain players the quick hook, or playing players from Galaxy II, Onalfo is certainly trying everything to keep the Galaxy afloat. On Wednesday night against Vancouver, Onalfo experimented again, moving Ashley Cole out of the left back spot and making him one of two holding midfielders in a five-man midfield.

However, not even the latest lineup change could stop the Galaxy’s struggles at home. A Tony Tchani goal in the second half was more than enough to sent the Galaxy to a 1-6-3 record at StubHub Center following its 1-0 result.

“It’s tough, especially the home games,” Galaxy midfielder Jermain Jones said “I think we shy away and people want to see special stuff. And then away games you can play without pressure. Of course you have to win and everybody knows the second half of the season you’re playing for playoff spots.”

The goal came in the 64th minute, as Vancouver won a free kick in a dangerous spot inside Galaxy territory. Christian Bolanos sent the sent piece into the penalty area and Tchani headed a ball past keeper Brian Rowe, beating him hear post.

“That’s the one goal we needed to get away with three points,” Whitecaps keeper David Ousted said. “We know it’s a big strength of ours that Tony [Tchani] gets on the end of a great cross and does really well to put that in the back of the net and that’s what made the difference today.”

Before the goal, the Galaxy had several chances to get in front, both in the 51st minute. The first came when a Jack McBean cross found the foot of Romain Alessandrini, but his touch was heavy and Vancouver cleared the ball out of the box. The Galaxy though kept the ball in the Whitecaps’ half the the field, McBean again sent a pass into the box, this time with his left foot, Dave Romney charged in and headed a shot on goal, but Ousted parried the ball over the endine.

Cole was thrust into the midfield as Onalfo looked to get Dave Romney and Daniel Steres into the lineup. Cole completed 90 percent of his passes while also fulfilling his defensive responsibilities, tracking back on several occasions to disrupt several Vancouver counterattacks.

“He’s a great soccer player,” Onalfo said of Cole. “You can play him anywhere and he knows how to play. I thought he did a good job of helping us keep the ball and helping us dictate the game.”

The Galaxy will next face the New England Revolution in Foxboro, while Vancouver prepares for it big rivalry match with Portland on Sunday.