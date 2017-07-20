Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernadez returns to England

By Jonny Rico

The buy-put clause in Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernadez’ contract with Bayer Leverkusen has been activated. The Mexican striker is set to leave the German club and return to England’s Premier League now with West Ham United.

The London club made the official announcement on Thursday morning through their social media accounts.

A deal has been agreed for @CH14_https://t.co/6oTXPx6VTr — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 20, 2017

Hernandez played a total of 76 matches for Bayer Leverkusen and scored 39 goals since his arrival in the fall of 2015. He now returns to the Premier League where he had played four seasons with Manchester United. He netted 37 goals in 103 games played with the Red Devils winning two Premier League titles (2010-11 and 2012-13).

At the international level Javier Hernandez recently became Mexico’s all-time leading goal-scorer when he scored in the 2-1 loss against Croatia in a friendly match at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The goal was Chicharito’s 47th international which surpassed Jared Borgetti’s 46 goal record.