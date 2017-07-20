A Bad Pattern Emerges for New York City FC

A pattern is emerging in New York City and it is not a good one. New York City Football Club’s game against Toronto on Wednesday showed what the team must address going forward.

It was the same story again. Everything looked good on paper. New York City faced an opponent that they should beat. a win would put them within two points of first place in the East and in the Supporter’s Shield race. Toronto came into the Bronx missing several key players to the Gold Cup, including designated players, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore. Toronto’s remaining DP, Sebastian Giovinco, had to leave the game early with an injury but NYCFC gave up an early goal and conceded late in a draw that had to feel like a loss.

Poor marking by Jack Harrison allowed Ashtone Morgan to get on the end of a cross from Ben Spencer in the eleventh minute to put Toronto ahead. Once again NYCFC found themselves having to scramble and pull their way out of a hole early in a game. In their past two matches, Vancouver and Minnesota United had taken an early lead in much the same manner and this time, just like in Vancouver, it would come back to haunt Patrick Vieira’s men.

David Villa scored just before half to level the game. In a play that seemed driven by the Spaniard’s sheer force of will, Villa made an excellent series of moves in the middle of the pitch before he passed the ball to Harrison who then returned the favor by setting Villa up for a shot at the top of the box. Villa did not miss and gave the team (and the crowd) a renewed sense of energy going into halftime. Like a boxer that has to take a punch before he wakes up and fights, NYCFC seemed to have found their game and taken control. All would be well it seemed.

However, NYCFC did not carry that energy into the second half. A strange series of events followed just four minutes after half as Toronto again seemed to capitalize on poor marking by NYCFC at the far post and score off a cross into the box. After an extended conversation the goal was called back for offsides and Greg Vanney was shown a red card for arguing with the official and sent off. NYCFC had gotten a bit lucky on this one.

Maxi Moralez rallied and put the home team ahead seven minutes later off an assist from Villa. Once again, it seemed the game was NYCFC’s for the taking, but, just like in Vancouver, Patrick Vieira substituted two defenders for two attacking midfielders and dropped back into a more defensive stance to see the game out. Bringing on Mikey Lopez for Thomas MacNamara seemed to work out and even could have lead to another goal. A nice pass from Lopez lead Yangel Herrera into a one on one with the keeper and should have lead to another goal to seal the victory. Hererra took too many touches, however, and the game went on. The substitution of Ethan White for Maxi Moralez created more trouble for the home side. It was not Frederick Brillant coming on for Herrera as it was in the last game but it was a stay at home defender coming on for a creative midfielder and totally changing the shape of the attack. Without Moralez NYCFC lost the midfield and could not seem to link up the backline with the attack. They continually absorbed pressure from Toronto and in stoppage time it came back to bite them. RJ Allen, who had been moved to the left because of the substitution, took a Toronto player down in the box and Victor Vazquez stepped up and leveled the game.

You can argue that it maybe was not a penalty. You can argue that NYCFC looked like they were not quite clicking on all cylinders after the break and did not play well. You can argue that Patrick Vieira should have used his third substitute to bring on fresh attacking legs at the end of the game. You can argue many things, but NYCFC have to look at the pattern of these games. If you look back over the season this pattern of conceding early and late is an issue with the club. In each of the past three games they have given up an early goal and had to work their way back, and in at least 4 more this season they have conceded late for a disappointing result. For a team that is hoping to contend for the supporter’s shield and for first place in the East, this game was one they needed to win and they should have.

It does not get any easier for them as Chicago comes to town on Saturday and then they have to go on the road to face a fully stocked Toronto at the end of the month. Now those two games seem like must wins in order to keep up with the top two teams. The game in August against Red Bulls also looms large as Atlanta, New York, and Orlando are hot on NYCFC’s tail. Chicago, Atlanta and New York even have a game in hand on NYCFC, leaving little room for error going forward.

All is not lost, however. Two exciting players, Rodney Wallace and Miguel Camargo, will return soon to improve the team’s depth off the bench and NYCFC is a good team. They have the players and the system to win everything this year. But, if they want to be a title contender, they have to find a way to break this pattern of conceding easy goals and play up to their potential as a team. They have to find a way break the pattern and win games like this.